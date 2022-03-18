No. 1 North Georgia
The Nighthawks are 28-3 on the season and are in just their second Elite Eight. They defeated Lander to win the Southeast Regional.
Julianne Sutton is an All-American and the regional player of the year. She’s the only player in conference history with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, averaging 16.1 points and 9.6 boards per night on 55% shooting.
Caroline Martin adds 14.5 points, and Jamari McDavid also added 10.5. They hold opponents to 35% and 26% from 3.
No. 2 Grand Valley
State (Mich.)
The Lakers won the GLIAC and Midwest Regional, entering the postseason ranked sixth overall. They won the region as the No. 2 seed, beating Walsh for a regional title.
They give up just 49.8 points per night, the best in the nation. Opponents shoot just 25% from 3 and 33.6% from the field while being forced into 16 turnovers.
Emily Spitzley leads three scorers in double figures at 13.2 points, and Ellie Droste adds 12.3 points. Rylie Bisballe scored 11 per night but suffered an injury in the regional.
No. 3 Glenville
State (W.V.)
GSU comes into their Elite Eight with an overall record of 32-1. The Pioneers finished the regular season 27-0, winning the conference championship. GSU scores 91 points per game, the most in the nation. Re’Shawna Stone took home the MEC Player of the Year Award
GSU has four players averaging double figures with Zakiyah Winfield leading the way with 17.9 points per game and Stone is second on the team averaging 16.5. They have eight players averaging over 16 minutes per game.
No. 4 Valdosta
State (Ga.)
The Blazers entered at 26-5 after winning the South Region Championship as the No. 7 seed, beating each of the top three seeds and allowed 50 points per game.
Kwajelin Farrar earned South Region Most Valuable Player honors, while graduate student teammate Nicole Heyn was named to the All-Region Tournament Team. Farrar averages 15 points and eight rebounds with eight double-doubles. She shoots 56.7% from the field, 16th in the nation.
No. 5 Western Washington
The Vikings are making their first Elite Eight appearance since 2013 after beating host Cal State East Bay to win the West Regional. They are 23-5 overall
The Vikings are led by Emma Duff’s 15.6 points per game while Brooke Walling added 9.7 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds, leading to regional MVP honors. Five other players score at least six points per night. They allowed just 57 points on 34.5% shooting.
No. 6 West Texas A&M
The Buffs enter with a 26-10 record after winning the Lone Star Conference and the South Central Regional, winning three single-digit games.
Zamorye Roberts leads the way with 13.4 points and 91 total assists, adding 62 steals and 62 3-pointers. Karley Motschenbache also scored in double figures at 10.2 points and eight rebounds, while Alivia Lewis averages eight and eight.
No. 7 Missouri Western
The Griffons are 24-9 after winning the Central Regional as the No. 7 seed, overcoming deficits of 14 and 21 points in the semis and championship.
Connie Clarke, regional MVP Brionna Budgetts and Corbyn Cunningham all averaged 12 points per game. Jaelyn Haggard scored 28 points with nine made 3-pointers in the regional tournament. Ten different players average double-digit minutes for a team that has outscored opponents by 12.6 this season, on average 74.8 to 62.2.
No. 8 Pace (N.Y.)
The Setters won the East Region as the No. 7 seed, defeating No. 8 Daeman for the regional title with three single-digit wins. They come in at 24-7 but are just 10-6 away from home.
They averaged 64 points and allowed 57.8, led by 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds from Lauren Schetter on 49% shooting. Lauren Hackett averages 9.5 points with 127 total assists.
