No. 1 Fort Hays State
The Tigers enter the postseason ranked No. 4 in the country with a 28-3 record, splitting the MIAA regular season title while winning the postseason tournament over Missouri Southern. This is the seventh trip to the postseason for FHSU in the last eight year.
Whitney Randall earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the MIAA Tournament after averaging 15 points per game, with Jaden Hobbs joining her on the All-Tournament Team with an average of 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Five different players average eight-plus points.
No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State
SWOSU enters the postseason ranked 10th in the country and 29-4 on the year after sweeping the Great American Conference titles.
The Bulldogs are in the national tournament for the fifth-straight year with third-highest scoring offense in the nation at 82.2 points. They make 9.7 3-pointers per game, also third in the nation, while shooting the second-most at 905.
Makyra Tramble averages 19.7 points per game and is one of three Bulldogs with 59-plus made 3-pointers. Lauren Ramey, Macy Gore and Karly Gore also average double-digit scoring.
No. 3 Minnesota Duluth
The Bulldogs are ranked 12th in the nation and earned a co-NSIC regular season title while winning the postseason tournament, entering the regional with a 24-4 record. Their lineup includes 11 players who are junior or seniors, leading to a 16-game win streak.
Senior Brooke Olson was the NSIC North Player of the year, averaging 19.3 points on 52.4% shooting and 6.4 rebounds. Sarah Grow is also an All-NSIC selection. The Bulldogs allow just 55 points per game, and opponents shoot just 36.3% from the field.
No. 4 Missouri Southern
The Lions tied Fort Hays for the MIAA regular season title and lost in the MIAA Tournament Championship game. They boast a 24-6 record behind MIAA Coach of the Year Ronnie Ressel and Freshman and Player of the year Lacy Stokes, returning to their first postseason since 1996.
MSSU is led by the freshman from Mount Vernon, who is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.1 steals. Amaya Johns and Madi Stokes also average double-digit points.
No. 5 St. Cloud State
The Huskies tied for the NSIC regular season title and lost the tournament title game, finishing with a 23-4 record.
SCSU is led by Tori Wortz, a second-team All-Region selection and NSIC Senior of the Year. She averages 14.8 points on 41.2% shooting. Brehna Evans and Nikki Kilboten also scored 12-plus points per game
No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney
The Lopers finished third in the MIAA and fell in the MIAA Tournament semis with a 23-7 record. They are averaging 64.8 points per game this season and have held opponents to just 55.1 points.
The Lopers are led by Elisa Backes, who is averaging 12.5 points per game this season. The Lopers feature a balanced attack on offense as they have seven players who average more than 5 points per game.
No. 7 Missouri Western
The Griffons went 21-9 in the regular season, finishing fifth in the MIAA and falling in the MIAA semis to Missouri Southern. The Griffons enter having lost four of five, three coming to the other MIAA teams in the postseason, but a third win against Central Missouri proved to be enough for the first postseason trip since 2016.
The Griffons score better than 73 points per game on 43.6% shooting. Connie Clarke was a second-team All-MIAA pick and scored 12 points per night, along with Corbyn Cunningham and Brionna Budgetts. Jaelyn Haggard and Jordan Cunningham also score seven-plus points per game.
No. 8 Minnesota State
The Mavericks enter 21-6 as the third-place team from the NSIC, advancing to the NSIC semis. They rank fourth in Division II with 14.6 steals per game and fourth with a turnover margin of 10.3. The Mavericks force an average of 24 turnovers per game. The Mavericks also have a high-powered offense, ranking 12th in the country with an average of 79 points per game.
The Mavericks had three players earn All-NSIC honors, including first-teamer Joey Batt and a second-team distinction for Maddy Olson, while Destinee Bursch was named NSIC Freshman of the Year.
Friday, March 11 - NCAA Central Region Quarterfinals
Session 1
Game 1 - 12:00 p.m. - #3 Minnesota Duluth (24-4) vs. #6 Nebraska-Kearney (23-7)
Game 2 - 2:30 p.m. - #2 Southwestern Oklahoma State (29-4) vs. #7 Missouri Western (21-9)
Session 2
Game 3 - 5:00 p.m. - #1 Fort Hays State (28-3) vs. #8 Minnesota State (21-6)
Game 4 - 7:30 p.m. - #4 Missouri Southern (24-6) vs. #5 St. Cloud State (23-4)
Saturday, March 12 - NCAA Central Region Semifinals
Game 5 - 5:00 p.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 6 - 7:30 p.m. - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Monday, March 14 - NCAA Central Region Championship
Game 7 - 7:00 p.m. - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
Winner advances to NCAA Elite Eight in Birmingham, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.