NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ELITE EIGHT
Birmingham, AL; Bill Harris Arena – Birmingham CrossPlex
Monday — Quarterfinals
No. 3 Glenville State vs. No. 6 West Texas A&M, noon
No. 2 Grand Valley State vs. No. 7 Missouri Western, 2:30 p.m.
No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 8 Pace, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Valdosta State vs. No. 5 Western Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Semifinals
Winner Glenville St./WTAM vs. Winner GVSU/MWSU, 6 p.m./8:30 p.m.
Winner NG/Pace vs. Winner VSU/WWU, 6 p.m./8:30 p.m.
Friday — Final
National Championship Game, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals games will stream live on NCAA.com. Final Four and Championship will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
