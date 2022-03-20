NCAA Division II Women's Elite Eight

NCAA DIVISION II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ELITE EIGHT

Birmingham, AL; Bill Harris Arena – Birmingham CrossPlex

Monday — Quarterfinals

No. 3 Glenville State vs. No. 6 West Texas A&M, noon

No. 2 Grand Valley State vs. No. 7 Missouri Western, 2:30 p.m.

No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 8 Pace, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Valdosta State vs. No. 5 Western Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday — Semifinals

Winner Glenville St./WTAM vs. Winner GVSU/MWSU, 6 p.m./8:30 p.m.

Winner NG/Pace vs. Winner VSU/WWU, 6 p.m./8:30 p.m.

Friday — Final

National Championship Game, 7 p.m. 

Quarterfinals games will stream live on NCAA.com. Final Four and Championship will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

