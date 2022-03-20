NCAA DIVISION II MEN’S BASKETBALL ELITE EIGHT
Evansville, IN; Ford Center
Tuesday — Quarterfinals
No. 4 Bentley vs. No. 5 Northwest Missouri State, noon
No. 1 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 8 Black Hills State, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Indiana (PA) vs. No. 7 Hillsdale, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Augusta vs. No. 6 Chico State, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday — Semifinals
Winner BEN/NWMSSU vs. Winner NOVA/BHS, 4 p.m.
Winner IND/HILLS vs. Winner AUG/CHICO, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday — Final
National Championship Game, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals games will stream live on NCAA.com. Final Four will be televised on CBS Sports Network. Championship will be televised on CBS 30 KCJO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.