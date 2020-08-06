Brad Nurski touched down in Oregon on Thursday, ready to play in the biggest amateur tournament in golf.
The 2020 U.S. Amateur Championship at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort is one of few events taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past champions include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer. Plus, the U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up qualify to play in The Masters and the U.S. Open.
Nurski said he is up for the challenge.
“I really don’t know what to expect just because I haven’t gotten to play much, but I know it’s going to be windy and I know it’s going to be a little cooler than what I’ve been used to here lately so you know, I just got to be patient and take my time in practice rounds and really figure out the golf course when I get there,” Nurski said.
Nurski last played in the Missouri Amateur Championship in late June, where he advanced to the quarterfinals.
During a time where sports is filled with cancellations and postponements, the Benton and Missouri Western graduate relishes at the chance to compete.
“We’ve only had one major tournament and that was the Missouri Amateur and you know, I did OK in that,” Nurski said. “But other than that, I really have not played in anything, just because of COVID-19 and work has changed a little bit, so I’ve been working quite a bit more, but there hasn’t been anything to play in just because everything has been canceled, especially nationally.”
As a decorated amateur golfer, Nurski is used to leveling up his game day in and day out with practice and competition. He added the past few months have been challenging.
“Not being able to play, not being able to do what I really want to do, and compete in national golf tournaments, and have a chance to win — I haven’t been able to do that,” Nurski said. “So this is going to be the first one all year nationally that I’ve been able to go to, so it’s going to be a little different for me.”
The field of 264 players underwent COVID-19 testing to be able to travel to Oregon. Nurski said he already tested negative before his flight, and has to get re-tested once he’s there.
“It’s going to be a bigger deal, just because of mask wearing and we have to take COVID-19 tests,” Nurski said. “It’s going to be a whole different scene as far as a golf tournament when you get there.”
Nurski currently ranks 262nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He competes in 36 holes of stroke play starting Monday, and the top 64 golfers will advance to match play.
“Well hopefully I can just go up there and compete and the main goal is to make match play. You never know what happens when you get to match play, but you know, just go up there and make a decent showing and hopefully I can make everyone proud back here,” Nurski said.
Nurski tees off Monday at 4:09 p.m and Tuesday at 11:56 a.m.