Matt Nagy is returning to Kansas City as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, the Chiefs announced Friday.
The ex-Chicago Bears head coach previously spent 10 years under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He was hired as the Bears head coach in 2018 went 34-31 in four seasons and was the NFL Coach of the Year in his first season after winning the NFC North.
The Bears also made the postseason in 2020, but he and general manager Ryan Pace were fired after a 6-11 season.
The 43-year-old joined Reid in the move for the Eagles to the Chiefs in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 when Doug Pederson left to become the Eagles coach. Alex Smith led the NFL in passer rating under Nagy in 2017.
The Chiefs had a vacancy at QB coach after Mike Kafka join the Giants staff as offensive coordinator. Eric Bieniemy will remain the team's offensive coordinator after reportedly agreeing to a new one-year contract.
