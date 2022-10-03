Missouri Western men’s basketball announced Monday they will play against the University of Kentucky in an exhibition Oct. 30.

This is a process that had been three years in the making, according to Western head coach Will Martin who was a former team manager at Kentucky for four years. The contract between the two sides is a one-off, meaning the two programs will play each other at least for this season.


