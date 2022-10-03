Missouri Western men’s basketball announced Monday they will play against the University of Kentucky in an exhibition Oct. 30.
This is a process that had been three years in the making, according to Western head coach Will Martin who was a former team manager at Kentucky for four years. The contract between the two sides is a one-off, meaning the two programs will play each other at least for this season.
“It's just a great opportunity. We're super humbled. We're grateful. There's a lot of moving parts that go into a game like this and so, for Kentucky to work with us and for Coach Cal to be willing to put this game on, surreal,” said Martin.
The game is expected to take place at 7 p.m. and be televised by SEC Network, an affiliate of ESPN.
With the media outlets expected to be a part of the game against one of the top programs in Division I men’s basketball, Martin emphasized it’ll be important to not let the aura of the moment distract them from their internal goals for the season, but still is looking forward to the experience at hand.
“This is going to be a great test for our guys if we can go into Rupp Arena and stay locked into our mission, who we are internally, not let the externals get to us, not get too high, not get too low. Hopefully that’s something we can look back on two months, three months from now and say ‘look, that made us a better team.’”
The experience for the players on the current roster will be unlike any former members of the program have ever had the chance to be a part of. Fifth-year player Will Eames said this opportunity is a dream come true.
“For a lot of us here who've, since like being a kid wanting to play in a big DI arena like that, we're just grateful for the opportunity they're giving us to just go down there and play them,” said Eames.
The connection between the two programs runs deep outside of Martin. Assistant coaches Perry Stevenson and Jon Hood are both former players of the Kentucky men’s basketball program.
The Griffons will be competing against one of the best rosters in Division I in Kentucky. The Wildcats return the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, and welcome in two McDonald’s All-Americans in freshmen Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.
