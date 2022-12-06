MWSU football (copy)

The Missouri Western football teams runs out onto Craig Field before kickoff against Missouri Southern in an October game.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western announced the hiring of Tyler Fenwick as the next head coach of the school’s football program.

Fenwick is the former head coach of Southeastern Oklahoma State where he began coaching the Savage Storm in 2019 and held an overall record of 16-19 while at the helm.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

