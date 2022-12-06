top story MWSU announces new football coach By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Missouri Western football teams runs out onto Craig Field before kickoff against Missouri Southern in an October game. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Missouri Western announced the hiring of Tyler Fenwick as the next head coach of the school’s football program.Fenwick is the former head coach of Southeastern Oklahoma State where he began coaching the Savage Storm in 2019 and held an overall record of 16-19 while at the helm.Fenwick was the former offensive coordinator of Missouri Western from 2007 to 2012.Fenwick replaces former Griffon head coach Matt Williamson, who was let go by the program on Nov. 13.An introductory press conference for Fenwick is expected to happen later in the week according to the Missouri Western athletics department. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tyler Fenwick Matt Williamson Head Coach Sport Hiring Football Coach Football Griffon Press Conference Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Lafayette girls basketball falls to Ray-Pec at Winnetonka Invitational Sports Bishop LeBlond falls short of 8-man state championship against North Andrew Sports Chiefs prepare for Bengals in AFC Championship rematch Sports Benton Cardinals improve to 3-0, beat Chillicothe in Savannah Invitational 0:47 Cool and cloudy Tuesday 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
