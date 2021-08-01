Against all odds, the St. Joseph Mustangs are the 2021 MINK League Champions.
“I knew it was possible the moment I signed all these guys,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said following a 12-2 win against Sedalia Friday night. “Throughout the year, I saw them grow and get tougher, and that just showed that we got hot when it mattered the most, and it was an unbelievable experience for all these kids.”
For the second season in a row, the third time in the last four seasons and seventh time overall, the Mustangs took home the title by defeating the Sedalia Bombers by run rule in game two of the MINK League Championship Series Friday night.
Coming into the playoffs just two games over .500, a championship didn’t look to be in the cards this season for St. Joe, but their fortunes quickly changed.
In the wild card game against Chillicothe, the Mustangs found themselves in a 3-1 hole going into the seventh inning. The Mustangs scored four runs in the next two innings to survive and advance.
Awaiting St. Joe in the North Division Championship was the Clarinda A’s. The A’s were the best team in the MINK League during the regular season, carrying a record of 37-5 into the playoffs. The Mustangs were 0-8 against Clarinda during the regular season, but they defied the odds when it counted. Despite going down 7-0 in the first inning, the Mustangs fought back to score eight runs in the final three innings to defeat the A’s and advance to the Championship Series.
Heading into the Championship Series, the Mustangs had a favorable record against Sedalia during the regular season. Sedalia looked to be in good shape in game one, though, leading 7-2 going into the ninth inning. But once again, the Mustangs did the impossible, scoring six runs with two outs in the top of the ninth to erase the deficit and take game one.
Comebacks had become the name of the game for St. Joe in the playoffs, but they didn’t need one Friday. The Mustangs scored 12 runs across four innings, capped off by an RBI single from Michael Paule, to win the MINK League Championship by run rule in seven innings.
“The first three games were a little stressful,” Mustangs shortstop Cole Slibowski said. “To get this one out of the way, get up a lot and just cruise, that’s a good feeling.”
Despite the regular season struggles, Mustangs first baseman Ike Book said the fans never left their sides, so it was great to win it for them.
“We’ve obviously had an up and down season, but they’ve been here supporting every night,” Book said. “It’s just good giving something back to them.”
Both St. Joe natives and Lafayette grads, Book and Slibowski were two of 13 local players that were a part of the 2021 championship team, the most local players of any Mustangs team ever.
“All these local guys are super fun,” Book said. “They’re guys that me and Cole have both played against or played with, and they’re all a bunch of dogs, and they’re all super good guys, so it’s been a super fun experience playing with all them.”
Looking back over the success that the Mustangs have had over the years, Coy said this year’s championship could be the best one yet.
“We have so many local kids that have never played here before, never played college summer baseball before, and they wanted it so bad because they grew up watching the Mustangs,” Coy said. “Then being able to play out here in front of the best fans in all of summer baseball, it really means a lot to them and it means a lot to the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.