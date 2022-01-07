Dan Gerson attended a few St. Joe Blacksnakes’ games back in the day. There, he saw a need for change.
“It was not a good situation. By seeing what the Blacksnakes were doing wrong, it helped me know what needed to be changed,” Gerson said.
St. Joseph had previously housed a summer team called the St. Joseph Saints. After a 10-year run, the Blacksnakes took over but remained in operation for only a few years.
That’s when Gerson took over.
After meeting with the city of St Joseph and negotiating a lease on the 70-year-old Phil Welch Stadium, Gerson decided to open the inaugural season of his new club, the St. Joseph Mustangs, in 2009.
“I take so much pride looking back that it was unanimous on that council to do this and Mayor Shearin was unanimous in wanting to do it. How many things in St. Joe over the years have unanimous support? And we got it from that original city government and I’ll always be thankful. This would never have been a success without them,” Gerson said.
This new deal allowed the city to make necessary repairs and upgrades to the ballpark, as well as organize an operational staff under Gerson.
“Just like as great as an operation that we had from day one, we wouldn’t have had a chance if that stadium hadn’t been renovated,” Gerson said. “It would never have been successful without that early support from the St. Joe government.”
After 13 years at the helm of the revitalization of summer baseball in St. Joseph, Gerson announced a change in ownership this week — selling the team to Ky Turner, who has also been with the program since Day 1.
Starting out as a seasonal intern to becoming the general manager in 2014, Turner has been a big part of the evolution of the program.
“I remember getting phone calls in the early years about us being a little league team … or they didn’t know who we were and now I get phone calls from across the country asking us how we do things the way we do and asking for advice,” Turner said.
The Mustangs have won seven MINK League championships in 12 years and have recorded an eighth straight top 10 finish in national attendance rankings for summer collegiate baseball teams.
Gerson distinctly remembers the early years of success, especially on a few July 3 nights. After the fireworks display, he pondered.
“If nothing else happens, this has been beyond my wildest dreams, but then it just kept going. It kept building,” Gerson said. “We kept winning championships and it’s been a beautiful thing.”
Originally from Chicago, Gerson resides in Kansas City, but calls St. Joe his “second home.”
“I did see the potential in St. Joe,” Gerson said. “St. Joe doesn’t always see the potential that is has.”
As Turner takes over the reigns of the Mustangs, he knows Gerson — and the entire community of St. Joe — will always be in his corner.
“It’s not something that you can just bottle up and take to another community and spread it out and up pops a team like ours. Theres a lot of hard work, a lot of great people. The Mustangs is something I’m excited to carry the legacy on and continue to do some pretty cool things here in St. Joe,” Turner said.
