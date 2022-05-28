Ky Turner is a self-proclaimed “Disney nut.” It’s even translated into his new role as owner of the St. Joseph Mustangs.
“If you look at Walt Disney, the reason why he created Disneyland was so that it could be something that you could experience with your family, and so that’s really what we look at here with the Mustangs games,” Turner said.
Providing affordable family fun is like second nature to Turner. For more than a decade, he’s mastered the art of a good time on summer nights at Phil Welch Stadium, and he wants to share it all with the community.
“Not everyone can go to Disney World, not everyone has resources or can go to Disneyland,” Turner said. “But everyone can go to a Mustangs game.”
He’s been with the team since its inception in 2009. The Benton High School alum graduated from the University of Missouri and joined the organization in its inaugural season, starting as a seasonal intern and working his way up to becoming the general manager in 2014.
Dan Gerson sold him the Mustangs in January, and now it’s Turner’s turn to take over the reins and continue the revitalization of summer baseball in St. Joseph.
“I feel like he’s done a lot of the owner stuff the last couple years anyway,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “Dan wasn’t able to be here as much so Ky kind of stepped into that leadership role and it was a smooth transition.”
Turner is no stranger to entertaining fans. For four games this summer, the Mustangs will become the St. Joseph Tenderloins, and Turner has even more tricks up his sleeve.
“If you’re not coming to Mustangs games, like, ‘What are you missing out on?’ And so that’s the experience like we’re trying to make — those things that if you’re not coming here, you’re missing out on something,” Turner said. “The summer will be full of about 25 to 30 of those nights that we hope everyone comes out here and finds out all the fun that we have planned for them.”
It’s why the fans leave with such fond memories and keep on returning. For eight straight seasons, the Mustangs recorded a top 10 finish in national attendance rankings, according to BaseballDigest.com.
“It’s my first year being a season ticket holder, but I plan to be doing it for as long as I live in St. Joe,” resident Reece Leivan said. “It’s just good, clean, family-friendly fun and I just really enjoy it, and it’s fairly cheap so it’s just great.”
St. Joseph resident Memphis Muse participated in a Mustangs drumline as a kid and continues to attend games to this day because of her positive memories.
“I have five younger siblings and three older, so going out there, signing them up too and being able to participate in the game, even though I wasn’t playing, I feel like that’s a very important aspect of it,” Muse said.
The family fun atmosphere alongside the crowds has put St. Joseph on the map, attracting players from all over to don the Mustangs’ red and white.
“That’s why I get so many calls every year from players all over the country that want to come play here because the word’s out of how great this place is. The fans separate us from everyone else. Our fans are unbelievable, top 10 in the nation every year in attendance and our fans make this place how special it really is,” Coy said.
The seven-time MINK League and back-to-back champion Mustangs search for their first three-peat in program history this summer.
“I know our guys really have their heart set on and their mindset on (it), and we’ve been talking about it all winter,” Coy said. “Our guys are really focused and really excited to now hopefully bring that first three-peat to St. Joe.”
As Turner and the team set their sights on the 2022 season with Opening Day set for Wednesday, June 1, the possibilities are endless.
Even with his increased role as owner, Turner knows what’s important.
“I don’t want to look back and think, ‘What if?’ And so it’s like, ‘Let’s try it. Let’s see what we can do.’ And so I mean, that’s a lot of what you see and you’ll continue to see is just like, we are not afraid to take a shot at stuff and try something new and we’re gonna have fun,” Turner said.
Mustangs baseball has become synonymous with summertime in St. Joe, and in Turner’s eyes, it’s here to stay.
“Phil Welch is just like our home, I mean, it really is, and so everyone who comes here, ‘Hey, welcome to the family.’ And so when I say that, kind of as a father, like I mean that literally and figuratively, because I mean, really, this is our house,” Turner said. “We want to create those family gatherings as much as we can and those are things you remember.”
