Following his outing last week, St. Joseph Mustangs righty Mack Stephenson saw himself atop the MINK League's strikeout leaders.
He is back on top again after delivering a 14-strikeout complete game, his second-straight double-digit strikeout performance while going all nine innings, as the Mustangs defeated the Sedalia Bombers 4-1 Sunday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The performance puts Stephenson at 51 strikeouts in five starts, six higher than the next best effort.
Stephenson sent the Bombers (10-15) down in order in the first before a leadoff single for Brady Holden in the bottom of the frame. A misplay by the Bombers' centerfielder allowed Holden to scamper to second.
Holden later dashed for home on a chopper down the third-base line but was thrown out at the plate, not without questioning of the umpire from manager Johnny Coy and Holden.
Stephenson added two more strikeouts in the second before getting run support in the bottom of the frame.
After stealing third base with two outs, Michael Paule attempted to steal home with two strikes and capitalized as the pitch went to the backstop for a 1-0 Mustangs lead.
Paule scored another run on two-out hit by Derrick Mayes II for a 2-0 lead after four.
Sedalia got a run bak in the sixth, though Stephenson's ninth strikeout of the night limited the damage to one run.
The Mustangs got more breathing room in the seventh on a two-RBI single to right by Ike Book.
The win ends the Mustangs' three-game losing streak and improves the team's record to 13-10.
St. Joseph travels to MINK North-leading Clarinda at 7 p.m. Monday.
