St. Joseph Mustangs starter Mack Stephenson pitched all nine innings while Joplin relievers faltered late, walking the final three batters to allow the Mustangs to walk off 3-2 winners Sunday at Phil Welch Stadium.
After getting to Stephenson for one run in the first on a single by Jeb Jenkins, Joplin starter Justin Schrader used his high velocity to limit St. Joseph (11-7) to just four hits in six scoreless innings.
When Joplin (9-8) went to the bullpen, the Mustangs found life.
Coleman Fenton tied the game on a solo home run in the seventh.
Joplin returned the favor with an RBI double from Cade Lott in the eighth to take a 2-1 lead.
Stephenson responded with three putouts in the ninth innings to give his offense a chance at a second-straight walk-off win.
Michael Paule began the inning with a single, and an error on a hit by Coleman Fenton put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Dakota Spicer’s walk loaded the bases with Brady Holden coming in to pinch hit.
Holden drew four straight balls after a foul tip to walk in Paule and tie the game.
The next batter saw Noah Bodenhasen follow with a five-pitch walk, bringing in Fenton as the game-winning run.
The Mustangs finish with just six hits, none coming from the first four batters in the lineup. Chase Spoonemore finished with two hits and a walk to raise his average to a team-high .326.
Stephenson allowed just two runs on six hits and three walks, striking out 11 in the complete game effort.
The Mustangs return home for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday against Des Moines.
