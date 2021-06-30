The St. Joseph Mustangs won their third game in a row with a resounding 13-1 victory in seven innings over the Jefferson City Renegades on Wednesday.
The game was played in the afternoon in Clarinda, Iowa, due to poor field conditions in Jefferson City and schedule changes due to weather.
The Renegades opened the scoring in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from Tommy Reuther.
St. Joe scored all 13 of its runs across a three inning span. The Mustangs tied the game in the top of the fifth and followed that inning with a five-run sixth inning and seven-run seventh inning.
Cole Slibowski led the way, going 4-for-5 and scoring two runs. Noah Bodenhausen, Brady Holden and Sean O’Malley each tallied three hits on the day, combining for seven of the team’s 10 RBIs.
Micah Diamond held things down on the mound, going six innings with eight strikeouts while giving up just three hits. Tyler Boyett closed it out with a scoreless inning in the seventh.
The Mustangs look ahead to Thursday, where they will travel to Chillicothe to face the Mudcats. First pitch comes at 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.