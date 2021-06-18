Timing was key in the Mustangs 8-5 victory over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Friday at Phil Welch Stadium, with both teams racking up the hits but the Mustangs eliminating scoring opportunities for the Prospects to pull ahead.
The two teams, who connected for 13 base hits apiece, started hot. The Prospects (2-8) loaded the bases in the top of the first. They scored on a wild pitch by Mustangs (7-6) pitcher Drake Kanallakan, but the Mustangs were able to respond in the bottom of the inning with a two RBI single from Chase Spoonemoore.
The Prospects took the lead in the second, connecting on four base hits that resulted in three runs.
Though they didn't struggle getting on base, those were the last Des Moines runs until the ninth. Head coach Johnny Coy talked about the bullpen's ability to negotiate their way out of trouble.
"I think all three pitchers struggled a little bit finding the zone, more than normal," he said. "But I have all the confidence in the world in all three of those guys, and they helped us get out of some pretty big jams. As long as we're able to do those kinds of things on the mound we give ourselves a chance to win and we were able to do that tonight."
The Mustangs were able to tie up the game in the bottom of the fifth. With a full count, bases loaded and two outs on the board, right fielder Sam Kissane was facing down a pitch that could break open the game.
He delivered, sending the ball over the head of the outfielder in what amounted to a base-clearing double.
"It was huge, man. He's a good hitter, I love the way he swings, he's always so relaxed at the plate," Coy said. "He brings an extra bat to our lineup that we missed those first couple of games. He's been getting a lot of at bats like everybody else."
The three RBI hit gave the Mustangs a 7-4 lead. In the top of the eighth, Mustangs pitcher Brady Loving found himself in a do-or-die moment as well.
He'd walked a pair of batters and allowed a single. With no outs on the board, the Prospects were in a prime position to shorten the deficit.
But miraculously, three at bats later, the Mustangs were walking back to the dugout.
Coy likes to think the team is on a bit of a hot streak.
"I think our guys are getting in a groove. Back-to-back nights of 10 plus hits, hopefully they keep doing that and keep swinging the bat well."
The Mustangs will get a chance to make it three in a row when they take on North Kansas City on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Phil Welch Stadium.
