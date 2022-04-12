On select nights during the 2022 season, the St. Joseph Mustangs will look a little different.
The team will transition to a new name, known as the St. Joseph Tenderloins.
Mustangs team owner Ky Turner said in a press release, “When people think of summer fun in our area, they think of the Mustangs. Of course, we also like to provide some surprises. We will always innovate, and keep people guessing at what we might do next.”
The Mustangs will transition to the Tenderloins on four select nights in 2022: Friday June 3, Thursday June 23, Saturday July 16, and Friday July 22. The team will don the familiar red and white Mustangs uniforms for the remainder of the games.
Turner said, “First, if you know us, we are all a little bit crazy and like to have fun. Second, this is really about our community. We wanted to highlight something about St. Joseph. When you think of St. Joe, many people may think of the Pony Express, Jesse James, the Parkway system, Walter Cronkite, or something else. We also know St. Joseph has some of the best tenderloin sandwiches in the country, and thought it would be a fun opportunity to rebrand as something different, unique to St. Joseph.”
The team has teamed up with Triumph Foods on the new rebrand.
The new “St. Joseph Tenderloin” player uniforms will feature a progressive silent jersey auction at each Tenderloin home game- meaning the jerseys can be bid on at each game, and the highest bidder at the final Tenderloin home game on Friday July 22 will own a game used souvenir.
All proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to a local charity.
Additionally, the Mustangs have teamed up with a neighboring restaurant to Phil Welch Stadium, Adam’s Bar and Grill.
Each time that a customer purchases a tenderloin at Adam’s, they will also receive a free ticket to a Tenderloins baseball game. This ticket and tenderloin promotion will last all of the 2022 season.
"What I’m most excited about this new rebrand is that we keep coming back to one thing: our community. Triumph Foods, who is so supportive of St. Joe. Adam’s Bar Grill, locally owned, and a delicious restaurant. The local design team and staff at Yellow Frog Graphics produced the logo and branding. And a fun new team name that is all about St. Joseph," Turner said.
The St. Joseph Mustangs first took the field at Phil Welch Stadium in 2009. The team has won 7 MINK League Championships during that 14 year span.
The team will enter season thirteen in 2022. Mustangs Opening Day will be on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. Season tickets and corporate outings/group visits can be purchased by calling 816-279-STJO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.