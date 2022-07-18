The St. Joseph Mustangs were unable to keep the momentum of their two-straight wins going in game one Monday evening against the Chillicothe Mudcats. The Mudcats scored six runs in the first two innings and held off the Mustangs late for an 8-5 win.
Mustangs starter Jay Greco’s first start of the season got off to a rocky start and didn’t get much better. Chillicothe’s Luis Rameriz drove in the first of three runs in the bottom of the first on a double.
The Mudcats then took advantage of two errors in the bottom of the first. Elian Guzman reached on a throwing error that also allowed Jonas Espinal to score and Rameriz to advance to third. Rameriz later scored on another error, giving the Mudcats a 3-0 lead.
But the Mustangs quickly made the game interesting with two runs in the top of the second. Michael Paul drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, scoring Dylan Carey.
Designated hitter Mason Holton kept the scoring going with an RBI single that scored Ryan Koski on his only hit of the game. Holton struggled with runners on base in game 1, stranding three runners in the seven-inning game.
The tide quickly turned again in the bottom of the second with the Mudcats adding three more runs. Chillicothe centerfielder Braedyn Brewer drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly to left field.
Similar to the first inning, the Mudcats took advantage of a Mustangs’ fielding error. The error came after a single from Espinal that turned into two additional runs for Chillicothe.
Koski drove in his ninth run of the season in the top of the third to cut the lead in half. Carey advanced to second on the single but the inning ended with Koski and Carey left on base.
After a combined nine runs through three innings, the two teams went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings. Chillicothe then put the game out of reach in the sixth inning, scoring two more runs to take an 8-3 lead.
The Mustangs added two runs in an attempted seventh-inning comeback.
Game 2: Mustangs 9, Chillicothe 4)
The Mustangs struck first in game two of the doubleheader Monday night. Carey drove in the game’s first run and his 38th this season in the top of the first. Carey’s 38 RBI gives him the third most in the MINK League.
Tyler Petrosino added the St. Joseph’s second run of the game in the top of the second, scoring Will Dryburgh on a fielder’s choice. The lead was short lived as Chillicothe answered with three runs in the bottom of the second to take its first lead of the game.
The back-and-forth early on continued in the top of the third with the Mustangs regaining the lead. Jack Wagner drove in the first run, then Paule gave St. Joseph the lead after scoring on a passed ball.
The Mustangs blew the game open with five runs in the fifth inning. Paule scored on a passed ball for the second time in game two, then Dryburgh scored Wagner with a double.
Noah Bodenhausen drove in the final two runs of the inning with a two-run double. Bodenhausen sits second in the MINK League this season, batting over .370.
The Mustangs will travel to Clarinda tomorrow night for their final regular season game against the A’s. St. Joseph will return home on Wednesday for a matchup with the Mudcats.
