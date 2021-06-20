The St. Joseph Mustangs extended their win streak to four games by defeating the Chillicothe Mudcats, 1-0, Sunday at Shaffer Park.
In their first matchup this season, defense was key. The game remained scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when the Mustangs earned a run off of a sacrifice fly from Jake Grauberger.
Brady Holden came home to score, giving the Mustangs a 1-0 advantage.
The Mustangs then closed out the bottom of the frame behind solid pitching from Will Hann, who didn’t allow the Mudcats to get things started.
It was much of the same for the two squads until the bottom of the eighth inning. The Mudcats managed to get a hit and an error advanced their runner to second base, but the away team shut it down to close off the frame.
After consistent defense throughout, the Mustangs closed out the contest with a 1-0 victory.
The Mustangs improved to 9-6 on the season, while the Mudcats fall to 5-9.
The Mustangs are back in action against the Clarinda A’s on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium with a first pitch set for 7 p.m.
