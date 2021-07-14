The St. Joseph Mustangs dropped to 0-5 against the Clarinda A's this season with a pair of losses in a doubleheader Wednesday in Iowa.
Clarinda took care of business 9-2 in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2. Both games were seven innings.
The Mustangs (17-14,15-13) and A's (30-4, 25-3) traded single runs in the third inning of Game 1. St. Joseph took the lead with one more run in the fourth.
Clarinda opened the game up with a five-run fifth inning before tacking on three additional runs in the seventh. Clarinda finished with 11 hits to St. Joseph's five.
Jake Grauberger finished with two hits and an RBI. Derrick Mayes also had an RBI double. Michael Paule and Chase Spoonemore scored the lone runs.
Micah Diamond allowed six runs on eight hits and five walks in 4.1 innings.
In Game 2, Clarinda poured it on early with two runs in each the first and second innings. The A's scored three runs each in the fourth and sixth.
The Mustangs were held scoreless on five hits.
The Mustangs are back in action against the KC Monarchs in non-conference action Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.
