The St. Joseph Mustangs used a strong start from veteran pitcher Drake Kanallakan and timely hitting to beat the Jefferson City Renegades Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs scored six runs over the final two innings in their 7-1 win.

“Awesome, our pitching was really good,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “They give us a chance every single night.”

Kanallakan allowed just one hit over the game’s first three innings. The three-year Mustang struck out four and walked just one over that span.

“I knew going into it that I was facing the same team, and they put together some good at-bats,” Kanallakan said. “I was just hoping they didn’t have my number, needed to execute my pitches, and I think I did that tonight.”

Outfielder Jake Grauberger gave the St. Joseph offense a kick-start in the first inning with a two-out single. Grauberger stole second base and then advanced to third base on a passed ball. Grauberger then scored on an error on Jaxon Himell’s groundball to second base.

The Mustangs and Renegades combined for just one unearned run and five hits over the game’s first five innings. Kanallakan and Jefferson City starter Jacob Davis have combined to allow just one run over 24 innings pitched this season.

The one earned run came in the sixth inning Saturday night. The Renegades opened the inning with a single, a walk, and a double. Jefferson City scored just one run despite its start to the inning.

Cole Slibowski began the seventh inning by reaching on an error, then Derrick Mayes moved Slibowski to second base with a sacrifice bunt. The top of the lineup loaded the bases for the Mustangs, and first baseman Sean O’Malley quickly cleared the bases with a three-run double to right field.

“Sean really kind of opened the flood gates,” Coy said.

St. Joseph added two more runs in the eighth inning after opening the bottom of the frame with back-to-back walks. Savannah’s Noah Bodenhousen drove in both runs with a hard-hit groundball up the middle for his first RBIs of the season.

Jay Greco pitched the final three innings for the Mustangs. Greco allowed just three hits and a walk.

“Hopefully this can get us back on track,” Kanallakan said. “The offense kind of clicked tonight and the guys behind me played really well.”

The Mustangs began a four-game road trip Sunday in Nevada. St. Joseph will then travel to Sedalia, Des Moines and Jefferson City before returning home on Thursday to face Ban Johnson.