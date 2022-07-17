The St. Joseph Tenderloins defeated the Jefferson City Renegades 11-3 at home Saturday night, ending a 3-game losing streak.
It was a solid start for the Tenderloins early in the game. The bottom of the second inning saw St. Joseph score two runs due to costly mistakes by the Renegades.
With runners on first and third base, a wild pitch by Jefferson City allowed Ryan Koski to score from third.
With the same batter at the plate and catcher Jackson Himmel on second, Himmel attempted to steal third base, but the Jefferson City catcher’s throw to third got past the third baseman. This allowed Himmel to quickly get up from a sliding attempt into third and score at home plate, putting the Tenderloins up 3-1.
The Renegades were the first to add a run to the scoreboard in the game, but the Tenderloins scored at least one run in six innings including three runs in the second inning and four runs in the fourth inning.
St. Joseph’s Dylan Carey added to his All-Star season by going 3-3 batting with three runs and three RBIs. Carey is currently second in the MINK League in batting average at .368 and is also third in RBIs this season with 38.
Starting pitcher in the evening Max Spitzmiller went six innings, allowing four hits, two runs as well as throwing five strikeouts.
