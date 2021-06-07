Jaxon Himell recorded four RBIs in the first three innings, propeling the St. Joseph Mustangs at the plate to an 8-5 win Monday against the Joplin Outlaws at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin, Missouri.

Himell finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Jake Grauberger (3) and Ike Book (2) also tallied multi-hit games for the Mustangs (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. It’s the first loss of the season for Joplin (3-1).

Himell started the game with a two-run home run with two outs, scoring Brady Holden for a quick 2-0 run.

The first four Outlaws reached base as Joplin tallied four hits and scraped across three runs for a 3-2 lead after one.

The Mustangs took control with a five-run third to take back the lead for good.

With two on, Himell recorded a single to bring in Holden and Grauberger, chasing Josh Walpole after just two innings pitched for the Outlaws.

After a passed ball allowed the runners to advance, Ike Book singled in Himell and Cole Slibowski for a 6-0 lead. Book came in to score on a groundout for a 7-3 lead.

Joplin added single runs in the third and fifth to get within 7-5.

Joplin had a chance to strike in the sixth with the bases loaded an no outs, through Will Hahn came on in relief to get a double play and strike out to keep the Outlaws off the board.

Holden added the Mustangs’ final run, his third of the game, on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Dawson Smith pitched five innings as the Mustangs’ starter, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Hahn allowed just two hits in four scoreless innings, striking out seven in relief.

The Mustangs are off until hosting the KC Monarchs in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.