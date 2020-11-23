The six-time MINK League champions are planning for a return next summer.

The St. Joseph Mustangs are returning to action in 2021 after COVID-19 forced the 2020 season to be canceled.

The Mustangs will take the field again at Phil Welch Stadium for Opening Day on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The Mustangs will face a new opponent. For the first time, the team will host the Des Moines Peak Prospects. The Peak Prospects are a new franchise added to the MINK League in 2019.

Opening Day at Phil Welch has been a summer staple for over a decade in St. Joseph. The Mustangs have spent seven consecutive seasons ranked in the top ten nationally for attendance, and are also coming off a MINK League Championship in 2019, the team's sixth MINK League Title.

“St. Joe is synonymous with summer baseball. This is such a great community. We’ve had our sights set on the 2021 season for what feels like forever. We’re excited to let everyone know what date to circle on their calendars,” said Mustangs GM Ky Turner in a stament. “So many memories and fun times together were lost in 2020. We might have had to wait a little bit longer to kick off year twelve on the field, but safety is always first. We’re coming back in 2021 and can’t wait to warm up the grills, chalk the field, and sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame with all of our great friends. St. Joe has always been great for the Mustangs, and we look forward to your support again in 2021.”

The entire 2021 Schedule will be released soon, though Mustangs Season Tickets are on sale now.

The Mustangs were originally slated to begin the 2020 slate before the MINK League postponed the start of the season to June 15 last month. The timetable was pushed back to July 1 on May 5, while the Chillicothe Mudcats and Jefferson City Renegades ended operations for the year.

MINK left room to discuss the ongoing pandemic’s effect on 2020 one last time before a slated June 1 schedule release. Following the recommendation of commissioner Ron Rodriguez, the league canceled.