The Mustangs won their second consecutive game defeating the Sedalia Bombers 5-1 Sunday night at Liberty Park Stadium.
A run-filled sixth inning gave St. Joseph the separation they needed to close the deal. The Mustangs notched just one run in the other eight innings combined. The Mustangs only notched four hits total, but still scored five runs in the contest.
In the fourth, St. Joseph scored a run on a passed ball, one run on a sacrifice fly ball and two runs scored on a two RBI single to center field by Jack Wagner.
All-Star Dylan Carey was 0-5 batting on the evening. Going into the night, Carey was second in the MINK League in batting average at .368.
Sedalia starting pitcher Cade Shupe pitched four innings, allowing one hit and one run while allowing two walks. The Mustangs got solid relief pitching after Tyson Hilsabeck pitched the first five innings. Both Michael Infranca and Tanner Schmidt pitched two innings and neither allowed a hit once Hilsabeck went to the dugout.
The Mustangs are now 15 games above .500 at 28-13 on the year. They have six more games left in the regular season and still sit behind the Clarinda A’s at second place in the North Division. St. Joseph will travel east to take on the Chillicothe Mudcats on Monday night at 7 p.m.
