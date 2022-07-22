The St. Joseph Mustangs offense has been nearly unstoppable over their last five games. That run continued in a 13-2 win over the Carroll Merchants on Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs have scored 42 runs over their last five games.

“Nothing has really been different, just in the games we weren’t scoring a lot of runs, we were squaring a lot of balls up and just not finding many holes,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “Now we’re starting to find some holes, work some tough at-bats, getting in scoring position and coming through.”


