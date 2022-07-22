The St. Joseph Mustangs offense has been nearly unstoppable over their last five games. That run continued in a 13-2 win over the Carroll Merchants on Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs have scored 42 runs over their last five games.
“Nothing has really been different, just in the games we weren’t scoring a lot of runs, we were squaring a lot of balls up and just not finding many holes,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “Now we’re starting to find some holes, work some tough at-bats, getting in scoring position and coming through.”
After rolling through the first five outs of the game, Carroll starter Blake Neill’s night turned into a disaster with two outs in the bottom of the second. Neill walked the next three batters of the inning, loading the bases for Noah Bodenhausen.
Bodenhausen answered the call, driving in two runs to give St. Joseph a 2-0 lead. The Merchants then had a chance to limit the damage, but an error from the shortstop kept the inning alive and allowed the Mustangs to add a third run.
Dylan Carey then moved into third place in the MINK League with RBI 40 and 41. Michael Paule and Tyler Petrosino drove in two runs each in the inning, giving the Mustangs nine two-out runs in the second inning.
“Our discipline at the plate has been really, really good and we’re drawing walks to get on for those clutch hits that helped score those two runs,” Carey said.
Neill lasted just an inning and two-thirds for the Merchants. The Carroll starter allowed nine runs (two earned) on six walks and three hits.
St. Joseph starter Mason Holton had better luck than his counterpart on the mound Friday night. Holton allowed just two baserunners though the first four innings, both coming on walks.
“I’m more of a heat kind of guy, so I liked pitching in the heat,” Holton said. “I felt really loose and really good tonight.”
Holton said the long second inning on the bench is something he’s grown accustomed to.
“Playing for the Mustangs, I’m use to long innings like that where we’re hitting for a while,” Holton said.
Valentino Salgado drove in the Mustangs 10th run of the game with a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Will Dryburgh. St. Joseph came a few feet short of adding four runs with Holden’s bases-loaded fly ball was caught in front of the right field wall.
Holton allowed his first and only hit of the game in the fourth inning. The Mustangs starter pitched five innings, walking two batters and striking out three.
St. Joseph added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, despite not recording a hit. The Merchants walked in all three runs and walked 15 total.
The Mustangs will finish up the regular season tomorrow night against Des Moines at Phil Welch. The confidence level is high as St. Joseph prepares for playoff baseball next week.
“Even if we finish second in the division, I’m sure we’re going to make it as far as we possibly can and play in the championship,” Carey said. “If Clarinda gets first, they’re going to know that we’re coming for them. I know that nothing can beat us but ourselves, but I know if we continue to do what we’re doing, we’re going to be all right.”
