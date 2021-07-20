The St. Joseph Mustangs scored six runs over the final four innings to overcome a 6-0 deficit, but it wasn’t enough as a single run in the eighth gave Clarinda a 7-6 win Tuesday night in Clarinda, Iowa.
St. Joseph is 0-8 against the A’s this year.
The Mustangs were led by a 2-for-5 night by Jake Grauberger. Clarinda held the Mustangs to just seven hits, and the bottom third of the lineup didn’t produce a hit.
Travis Walker led the A’s with a 3-for-5 night. Ryan David added three RBIs. Five A’s finished with multiple hits.
The A’s scored two in the second after falling behind 1-0, and they added four in the fourth for a 6-1 lead. St. Joseph score two in the sixth and seventh to pull within 6-5, but Clarinda added a run in the eighth. The Mustangs added one in the ninth, but came up just short.
The Mustangs host Chillicothe at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.