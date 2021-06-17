The St. Joseph Mustangs put together a strong batting performance and kept a slew of dangerous Ban Johnson batters in check en route to a 7-3 victory over the Ban Johnson Raiders on Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The win was their first game at Phil Welch following a four game road trip, and it propelled the Mustangs (6-6) to a .500 record.
After a pair of crushing losses by a combined total of two runs, coach Johnny Coy is glad to see the team come away with a decisive victory.
“I knew it was going to take some time, a lot of these guys hadn’t had many at bats before the season started,” Coy said. “A lot of them are 19 years old adjusting to using wood for the first time in a men’s league. They’re doing a pretty good job and I’m having a lot of fun with them. We had two heartbreaking losses in the last two games, but the guys came in ready today to play through the heat and played really well”
The Mustangs opened up with a two run inning, courtesy of a wild pitch and a base hit from Ike Book.
The Raiders responded with a solo home run by Noah Steele in the top of the second, but the Mustangs were able to strand a pair of base runners on second and third with two timely strike outs thrown by St. Joseph pitcher Micah Diamond.
Diamond finished with nine strike outs and the win, while Jay Greco threw four of his own in relief.
Diamond says he’s just happy to be out there.
“Felt good. It’s fun to throw for a team that’s nonchalant and happy,” Diamond said. “So it makes it easy on the mound when you know your coach isn’t going to chew you out.”
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs seemed well on their way to yet another game that could go into extra innings. Thankfully for them, first baseman Sean O’Malley was able to break open the game on a 2 RBI strike with two outs on the board.
Coy was happy to see O’Malley come through after some unlucky at bats while on the road.
“Sean’s hitting the ball really well. Our last road trip he hit four or five lasers right into left field, and it’s been kind of a running joke that one of them’s gonna fall. He got one of them to drop in a big part of the game,” he said. “All of our guys are swinging the bat really well now, they’re confident, it’s a different type of feel right now than it was at the beginning of the season.”
At the end of the day, Diamond says the team is just happy to be back home.
“It’s great for us, being at home in front of all of our fans who are diehards. that’s great.”
Next, the Mustangs hope to avenge their loss to the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Friday at Phil Welch Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.