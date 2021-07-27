For the St. Joseph Mustangs, the ninth time was indeed the charm.
A 7-0 hole wasn’t too much for the St. Joseph Mustangs to dig out of, overcoming a 7-0 deficit in the first inning to defeat Clarinda 8-7 on Tuesday in the MINK North Division Championship.
St. Joseph was 0-8 against Clarinda this year. They advance to take on Sedalia in the MINK Championship Series beginning Thursday.
The A’s struck first with four runs before an out was recorded, taking a 7-0 lead after the first all the way into the seventh inning.
The Mustangs shook off the dust with a Jaxon Himmel RBI double in the seventh. Cole Slibowski followed with a sac fly to score Himmel, cutting the deficit to 7-2 after seven innings.
Ike Book, Sam Kissane and Noah Bodenhausen tallied RBIs in the eighth.
In the ninth, Kissane’s two-RBI double with the bases loaded erased the deficit and tied the game. A sac fly by Himmel to score Book put the finishing touches on the offensive night.
Brady Loving came on and finished the game off with the save in the ninth.
St. Joseph will travel to Sedalia on Wednesday with Game 2 on Friday at Phil Welch Stadium. A potential Game 3 would take place Saturday at Phil Welch.
