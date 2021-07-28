SEDALIA, Mo. — For the second straight night, the St. Joseph Mustangs didn’t back down.
Trailing by five runs heading into the top of the ninth, a meltdown ensued at Liberty Park Stadium. The Sedalia Bombers surrendered six runs, allowing the Mustangs to take their second lead of the game.
It stuck, sending the Mustangs back home to St. Joe with a 8-7 win in Game 1 of the MINK Championship Series on Wednesday. It marked the second night they rallied from behind in the ninth.
“Doing it one time is incredible, doing it back to back nights with two outs, I mean we had nobody on with two outs down all of those runs,” Mustangs head coach Johnny Coy said. “Being able to piece together so many at bats and so many clutch at-bats, the percentages of us winning that game had to be in the negatives. It’s impossible. I don’t even understand. I don’t know what these dudes are made of.”
In the midst of facing elimination with two outs on board, the Mustangs took advantage with Bombers pitcher Connor Wolf on the mound.
He entered the game in the top of the frame for Tucker Nunnenkamp, who had been on the mound since the bottom of the seventh.
Through the inning and a third Nunnenkamp, was pitching, the Mustangs did not score a single run. Bombers head coach’s Craig McAndrews’ choice to change to Wolf led to four hits, three walks and seven runs for St. Joe.
After two runs to shrink the deficit, Noah Bodenhousen allowed Ike Book, Sam Kissane and Ryan Dickerson to reach home to tie things up. A moment later, Bodenhausen scored off an error giving the Mustangs the go-ahead.
“The guys said we’ve been here, we’ve been here before,” Coy said. “Let’s do it last night let’s do it tonight. Any human in the back of their mind thinking man it’s going to be really tough to do, it’s going to be really really tough. The fact that we did it is crazy. It’s absolutely insane.”
St. Joe had trailed since the bottom of the seventh, where relief pitcher Will Hann gave up five runs off four hits in six batters faced.
Jay Greco took over after, only allowing three hits while striking out four until he exited after he bottom of the eighth.
Brady Loving pitched the ninth with no runners reaching base earning the win
“Brady Loving, for the second night in a row, absolutely shut the door,” Coy said. “He’s been pitching on a completely different level these last couple of weeks. He’s been absolute lights out. I can’t see more to what these guys are doing. It’s unbelievable.”
Game 2 is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Phil Welch Stadium. A third game, if necessary, will follow Saturday.
The off day comes after three-straight comebacks for the Mustangs, including two straight being capped in the top of the ninth. They beat Chillicothe 6-3 in the Wild Card Game on Monday and Clarinda 8-7 in the MINK North Championship on Tuesday.
St. Joe is chasing its second consecutive MINK Championship and its seventh overall. MINK did not hold a season in 2020.
“These guys need an off day so we are going to take it,” Coy said. “A nice off day tomorrow, we’re going to get a few swings in and be ready to go for Friday.”
