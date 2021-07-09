The St. Joseph Mustangs kicked off the second half of the season in grand fashion, outlasting Sedalia 8-7 on a go-ahead RBI from Jake Grauberger in the eighth Friday in Sedalia, Missouri.
The Mustangs (14-12) scored runs in five of the final seven innings after scoring three in the opening frame.
Ike Book, who participated in the home run derby in Thursday's All-Star Game, opened Friday with a three-run shot to begin the scoring.
Sedalia (12-14) answered back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, and St. Joseph lead 3-2 after one inning.
Book added the fourth run to the board with a sacrifice fly in the third to scoring Brady Holden.
Cole Slibowski added an RBI single that scored Jaxon Himell in the fourth inning, and Book came across home on a sac fly from Sam Kissane in the fifth for a 6-2 lead.
Sedalia stormed back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
Grauberger drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to take the lead again, though an error allowed Sedalia to tie the game at seven.
After a scoreless seventh, Grauberger's groundout with the bases loaded allowed Ryosuke Tada to score the eventual game-winning run.
Holden, Book and Tada each score two runs on the night. Slibowski, Holden and Book finished with two-hit games, and Book's four RBIs led all players.
The Mustangs' bullpen of Brady Loving and Austin Brooks threw 4.1 innings of two-hit, one-run baseball. Brooks was perfect in two innings of relief to end the game.
The Mustangs face MINK North-leading Clarinda at 7 p.m. Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
