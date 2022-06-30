The St. Joseph Mustangs were pleased with the start and finish to Thursday night’s 9-4 win over North Kansas City. Trevor McCollum led the Mustangs offense with four RBI and two stolen bases.
“I’ve been seeing the ball well the last week or so and kept it going tonight,” McCollum said. “We should have put that team away by more, but it was nice to come out with a win.”
Trevor McCollum got things going for the Mustangs in the bottom of the first with an RBI single up the middle, scoring Brady Holden. McCollum then moved from first to third on a stolen base and an error.
After a mostly clean first inning, Mustangs starter Tanner Schmidt struggled with command in the top of the second. Schmidt walked two batters in the second and allowed North Kansas City’s first run on a wild pitch.
“I think Tanner is just trying to be a little too fine with his off speed by cutting it off a little too much or breaking it too hard,” Manager Johnny Coy said. “He just needs to relax and concentrate on throwing strikes.”
St. Joseph took the lead back in the bottom of the third. Will Dryburgh led off the inning with a single and a stolen base. Noah Bodenhausen reached on his first of three walks Thursday night.
Holden drove in the inning’s first run with a single. McCollum drove in the second run of the inning and the second of the game for him with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Mustangs had an opportunity to add to their two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth after loading the bases with two outs. Holden was unable to drive in the runs this time, rolling over to the first basemen to end the inning.
Schmidt’s command issues cropped up again in the top of the sixth. North Kansas City opened the inning with a single and a walk. The visitors turned their quick start to the inning into three runs and a 4-3 lead.
The Mustang offense put the game away in the the sixth and seventh innings, scoring three runs in each. McCollum drove in two runs in the sixth. Dryburgh drove in two runs in the seventh, and Karl Koerper hit a long homerun over the party deck in right field.
“The Mustangs have been hot lately, so any way we can to find a win is what I’m about,” McCollum said.
Camden Lutz pitched the final three innings of the game. Thursday’s game was the start of five-straight home games for the Mustangs. St. Joseph will face Des Moines tomorrow night and Clarinda on Saturday night.
“It was good, we struggled here and there but we swung the bats pretty well,” Coy said. “Now, we’ve got to continue that with some exciting games coming up this weekend.”
