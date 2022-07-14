The Clarinda A’s came into Phil Welch Stadium on Thursday sporting one of the best pitching staff’s in the MINK League. The A’s pitching staff showed why in a 4-0 win in a battle between the North’s top two teams.
“We out hit them 8-6, they just got their hits when guys were on base,” Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. “When it came time for us to get some runs across the plate, we squared up some balls but they just didn’t fall into place. That’s just kind of how baseball goes.”
St. Joseph starter Braden Berry’s struggled early in the game, allowing back-to-back singles to start the first inning. Third baseman Kam Kelton capitalized on the set of singles, driving in both runners with a double.
While the offense lacked in the run-scoring department, the Mustangs found ways to get runners on base. After an out to begin the second, Jaxon Himell and Tyler Petrosino reached base with one out.
But the second inning began a theme for St. Joseph as they stranded Himell and Petrosino. The Mustangs stranded eight runners Thursday night.
The A’s added their third run of the game in the top of the third after a misread fly ball ended with the batter at second base. Aidan Garret then drove in the run on a fielder’s choice.
St. Joseph’s best opportunity for a run came in the bottom of the third. Jack Wagner reached on a walk, then moved to third base on a double from Dylan Carey.
Ryan Koski drove what appeared to be a sacrifice fly to center field, but the Clarinda centerfielder threw out Wagner as he tried to score from third. Wagner and the A’s catcher collided at the plate, but Wagner failed to jar the ball loose.
The Mustangs stranded four more baserunners over the next four innings. The A’s scored their fourth and final run of the game in the fifth inning.
Walsh pitched six innings for Clarinda, allowing six hits and seven total baserunners. The A’s starter struck out four and hasn’t allowed a run through 23 innings this season.
Berry pitched seven innings in the loss, allowing four runs on six hits.
“He started off a little rocky and left the ball up high and they squared off on a few,” Coy said. “But he threw well those last few innings, getting his confidence back and striking out a lot of guys.”
The Mustangs and A’s each have three wins against the other this season with the seventh and final regular season matchup coming in the final week of the season. Coy is confident that he still has the best team in the North Division.
“I felt like we were a better team than them last year even though they beat us nine times in a row,” Coy said. We just kept getting closer and closer. I told them last year it’s going to come down to one game and I felt like we’re going to be the better team. I feel that way again this year, I feel like we do everything better than they do.”
St. Joseph will be on the road for four of its next five games. The Mustangs will then return home next Wednesday for a four-game home stand to end the season.
