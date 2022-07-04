The St. Joseph Mustangs defeated the Sedalia Bombers 9-8 on a walk-off RBI single on Monday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Mustangs were riding a six-game win streak heading into the Fourth of July matchup and were looking to give themselves more separation from Clarinda atop the North Division of the MINK League.
The first three innings were highlighted by Sedalia third baseman Brayden McGinnis, who brought in the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly. The batting lineup would eventually circle back around to McGinnis, who blasted a three-run home run in the third inning to increase Sedalia’s lead to 5-0.
Down 7-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mustangs began to gain ground as they added three runs courtesy of a bases loaded two-run RBI by Jack Wagner with two outs as well as an RBI single from Karl Koerper.
Trailing 8-5 in the ninth inning, the Mustangs clawed their way back like they’ve done numerous times this season. With the bases loaded, Trevor McCollum was walked, allowing Michael Paule to score from third base. The ensuing batter, Dylan Carey, drove home two runs on a single to left field with the bases loaded, tying the game at 8 and sending the game to extra innings.
After a scoreless top of the 10th from the Bombers, the Mustangs closed the game out. With runners on second and third base, Jack Wagner hit an RBI single to bring home Brady Holden from third to win the game. This is the seventh win in a row for St. Joseph and their fourth walk-off victory during the current win streak.
Wagner was 2-for-5 hitting on the night, but his three RBIs helped lift the Mustangs to another victory. The Mustangs will travel to the Jefferson City Renegades on Thursday and look to extend their win streak to eight games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.