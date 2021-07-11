The first weekend of the second half of the MINK League season was spent at home for the St. Joseph Mustangs after games were postponed due to weather Saturday and Sunday.
The Mustangs (14-12) were set host Clarinda, the leaders of the MINK North Division by 8.5 games, on Saturday. Conditions were suitable for playing until a downpour one hour before game time brought excessive water onto the field at Phil Welch Stadium.
No date has been announced for the postponed game. The Mustangs have two more scheduled tries to Clarinda on June 14 and 20 with a doubleheader already scheduled for June 22 at home.
The Mustangs' Sunday trip to Nevada was called off early due to weather, and no makeup date has been announced. The Mustangs, who already have three doubleheaders scheduled for the final two weeks, are set to play 16 games over the next 14 days, 10 of those games coming at home. Their lone day off before a possible trip to the MINK Playoffs is Sunday, July 25. Their only scheduled game with Nevada is July 19 at Phil Welch.
The Mustangs are scheduled to travel to Chillicothe on Monday before returning home for a Tuesday doubleheader with Des Moines.
