Mason Holton

The St. Joseph Mustangs embrace extra baseball as they tally two wins and one loss over the weekend.

Weather postponement due to strong winds caused the Mustangs 8-4 lead over the Carroll Merchants Friday night to have to be picked up where the game left off in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday. The Mustangs would finish the job despite being outscored 1-0. Reliever and former St. Joseph Christian Lion Camden Lutz didn’t disappoint in front of the local crowd, pitching two innings and only giving up one run on one hit and striking out two batters.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.