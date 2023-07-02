Mustangs reliever and former St. Joseph Christian Lion Camden Lutz pitched two innings, only giving up one run on one hit and striking out two batters during the team’s 8-5 game one victory over Carroll on Saturday.
St. Joseph Mustangs shortstop Mason Holton would go 1-2 and score a run during the team’s 8-5 victory in game one of two over the Carroll Merchants Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
St. Joseph Mustangs shortstop Mason Holton would go 1-2 and score a run during the team's 8-5 victory in game one of two over the Carroll Merchants Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The St. Joseph Mustangs embrace extra baseball as they tally two wins and one loss over the weekend.
Weather postponement due to strong winds caused the Mustangs 8-4 lead over the Carroll Merchants Friday night to have to be picked up where the game left off in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday. The Mustangs would finish the job despite being outscored 1-0. Reliever and former St. Joseph Christian Lion Camden Lutz didn’t disappoint in front of the local crowd, pitching two innings and only giving up one run on one hit and striking out two batters.
Both teams would stick around for another game on Saturday evening, another crack for Carroll to finally pick up a win over St. Joseph this season. The Mustangs would come out ready to make a statement and it started with the play of starting pitcher Mason Holton. Holton tallied nine strikeouts in eight straight shutout innings before being replaced in the ninth. On the offensive side, Jeremy Rader notched four RBIs. The performance from both Holton and Rader earned them a water jug shower postgame, but things would cool off on Sunday.
Sunday’s usual road trip unfortunately meant the offensive getting left at home as the Mustangs fell to Des Moines 9-1. The Prospects jumped out to a comfortable 6-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as the Mustangs were still searching for their first run of the game. That first run came in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Aron Harrington, but it was all St. Joseph could muster the rest of the way. Des Moines starting pitcher would cause fits, retiring the side in four of his six innings pitched while adding five strikeouts in the Prospects’ first win over the Mustangs after three failed attempts.
The Mustangs return home for a four-game homestand starting with the Chillicothe Mudcats starting at 7 p.m.
