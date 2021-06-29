The St. Joseph Mustangs had Tuesday's doubleheader with Des Moines postponed due to wet field conditions and weather.
The doubleheader with the Peak Prospects will be made up on Tuesday, July 13, with two games against the MINK North foe. Admission is free with any donation to United Way.
The Mustangs are back in action on Wednesday with a change of venue. St. Joseph and Jefferson City will instead face off in Clarinda, and the game has been moved up to a 3 p.m. start.
St. Joseph returns to Phil Welch on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.