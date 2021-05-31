In his four years as part of the St. Joseph Mustangs organization, the standard is no longer new to pitcher Mack Stephenson.

The recent Willam Jewell grad and West Platte alum has lots of winning as part of the Mustangs’ staff, including most recently hoisting the 2019 MINK League championship, the sixth in the franchise’s history.

“It’s not everyday you come to a place where it’s expected, it’s just a walk in the park, what we expect to do here. It’s not just make the playoffs, not just championship or bust,” said Stephenson ahead of his Opening Day start. “It’s exciting when at the end of the season you’ve won and planned for this the entire time.

“It’s different playing with that level of confidence surrounding you in the clubhouse. It’s such a cool vibe.”

Stephenson will take the mound Wednesday night against the Des Moines Peak Prospects for a Mustangs team with an expanded local flare. More than a dozen players from northwest Missouri — from Savannah to St. Joseph to Smithville — will don the red and white this summer.

And they are no slouches. Lafayette grad Cole Slibowski enters off a freshman season that saw him hit .417 at Kansas City Kansas CC, his first full competitive season since 2018. Slibowski suffered a torn ACL and meniscus before the 2019 season and his 2020 year was cut short by COVID-19.

“They’re all great players. I’m really happy I’m playing with them and not against them,” Slibowski said. “I’m looking forward to playing with them and trying to win another championship.

“We know the task. We want to win.”

The offense will feature plenty of local players, including: Lafayette grad Ike Book, a former teammate of Slibowski; former Savannah standouts Noad Bodenhausen, Dakota Spicer and Chase Spoonemore; and KCI rivals Harper Beatie (East Buchanan) and Brady Holden (Mid-Buchanan).

“We’re really fast. This is probably one of the fastest teams up and down throughout the entire lineup that maybe we’ve ever had,” Coy said of the offense. “ Everybody can run. We’ve got enough power where we’re gonna be able to hit balls outta here hopefully. We’re gonna be able to steal a lot of bags this year.”

The arms are also familiar ones. Stephenson will be flanked by former Mustangs starter Drake Kanallakan and closer Ausitn Brooks. Local talent comes in the former of Central’s Dawsn Smith, Bishop LeBlond’s Jaren Guck and Savannah standouts Micah Diamond and Braden Berry.

“Our pitchers are a little bit older than our position players, but our core is back from 2019,” Coy said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys that throw really hard. We have a really strong pitching staff.”

Aside from the goal of winning, the group of Mustangs goes into the season with a new perspective after having last year taken away. Ahead of the final Opening Day start in his baseball career, Stephenson isn’t taking it for granted.

“You never know what you have until it’s gone,” Stephenson said. “A whole summer away from baseball made me realize how much I’m going to enjoy it and cherish it this year.”