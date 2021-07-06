The St. Joseph Mustangs will be represented by 11 players and Johnny Coy's coaching staff at Thursday's MINK League All-Star Game in Jefferson City.
The Mustangs announced and honored the selected players ahead of Saturday's home game, and the MINK League finalized the North and South rosters on Tuesday.
Four pitchers will represent the Mustangs in Will Hann, Brady Loving, Drake Kanallakan and Mack Stephenson, the Pitcher of the Week who leads the MINK with 51 strikeouts and four wins.
Cole Slibowski and Chase Spoonemore, as well as sub Sean O'Malley, will compete in the infield.
Brady Holden, Sim Kissane and Ike Book were selected as outfielders, as was Jake Grauberger, though he has been ruled out.
The Mustangs, 7.5 games back of Clarinda in the MINK North, have the most representatives of any team.
The festitivies will begin with each team taking batting practice ahead of the Home Run Derby at 5 p.m. at Ernie Vivion Field in Jefferson City. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.