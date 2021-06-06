The St. Joseph Mustangs recorded just four hits and were shutout for the first eight innings of a 5-1 loss to the Joplin Outlaws on Sunday at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin, Missouri.

The Mustangs (1-3) have lost three-straight games since winning on opening night.

Both teams went down in order in the first before the Mustangs threatened in the second. A hit by pitch and two walks loaded the bases with two outs, though Ryosuke Tada struck out to end the inning.

The Outlaws (3-0) finally got to Mustangs starter Matt Fred in the third. The first two batters reached on a walk and error before a fielder’s choice made it a 1-0 Joplin lead. Another ground out made it a 2-0 advantage for the home team.

Fred hit Brandon Ulmer in the fourth inning to lead toward Joplin’s next run. Two steals and a ground out led to Ulmer scoring, and Fred was able to bounce back from a wild pitch to end the inning with a strikeout. Fred allowed just one hit and one earned run with four walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

It wasn’t until the fifth when Derick Mayes’ single gave the Mustangs their first hit, which Tada following with a single of his own. Noah Bodenhausen then grounded into a double play and the Mustangs were held without a run.

After coming on in the fifth, a wild pitch and passed ball by Mustangs pitcher Brady Loving allowed Brett Weimers to extend the lead to 4-0 in the sixth.

In the seventh, Loving hit a batter before allowing a single ahead of a RBI double by Weimers, scoring Sam Golden for the 5-0 lead.

The Mustangs threatened in the eighth after a walk by Bodenhausen and single by Holden, though Cole White escaped the inning with a strikeout and fly out.

The Outlaws loaded the bases in the eighth but were unable to score off Austin Brooks.

Ian Book scored the Mustangs’ lone run after a single was followed by a Mayes walk and an error by the catcher.

The Outlaws and Mustangs are back in action at 7 p.m. Monday.