The St. Joseph Mustangs dropped their second-straight game Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs took an early 1-0 lead before being outscored by the Nevada Griffons 12-0 over the final three innings.

“A lot of these guys, there season ended the first week of May,” Mustangers manager Johnny Coy said. “They haven’t really seen live pitching in almost a month, and a lot of the guys in this league are older. They don’t throw super hard, but they mix in a lot of off-speed and breaking stuff.”

The Mustangs started Braden Berry on the mound who pitched three and a third innings. Berry held the Griffons to one hit and had four strikeouts through the first three innings.

St. Joseph’s lone run came in the bottom of the first. Noah Bodenhausen led off the inning with a single before scoring on a single from Sean O’Malley.

Nevada’s offense found life in the top of the fourth. Berry retired the first batter of the inning before allowing a walk and then a homerun to Alex Telles.

“Berry pitched really well, he just got tired,” Coy said. “He didn’t get to pitch very much this year at Iowa Western and so I know that his arm is out of shape.”

The Griffons scored five runs on four hits in the inning. Southwestern freshman Tyler Boyett finished the fourth inning with a fly ball and a groundout.

The Mustangs didn’t have a response in the bottom of the fourth with all three batters going down in order. The Griffons responded with six more runs in the top fifth, including another homerun from Telles.

Micah Diamond pitched the final two innings for the Mustangs, allowing one run and two hits. Diamond struck out five batters over two innings.

“Diamond pitched well and now that everyone in the program has thrown, we know who we have and who we can trust,” Coy said.

Bodenhausen led the Mustangs with two hits and a walk Saturday night. The former Savage also had one stolen base and scored St. Joseph’s lone run.

‘He’s good, he’s really good,” Coy said. “He hit like .420 this past year.”

The Mustangs will hit the road for back-to-back games in Joplin starting tomorrow.