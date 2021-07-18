The St. Joseph Mustangs saw their lead over Chillicothe for second place in the MINK North diminish by one game with a 4-2 loss Sunday night in Chillicothe, Missouri.
The two MINK rivals are now separated by just 2.5 games entering the final week of the season with a home playoff game against the other team on the line.
Chillicothe got the scoring started with a two-run home run by Greyson Barrett in the bottom of the first inning.
Ike Book answered back in the second with a home run of his own, his fourth on the season.
Book pulled the game even with a single to score Brady Holden in the fourth.
In the fifth, Barrett tallied another RBI with a single to score Josh Swinehart. Barrett then scored on a double by Zack Stewart.
Mack Stephenson went 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits.
Chillicothe’s Jacob Young pitched a complete game for the Mudcats.
The Mustangs are off Monday after Nevada canceled the season due to COVID issues. They will travel to Clarinda on Tuesday.
