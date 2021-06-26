After the weather got the best of the St. Joseph Mustangs' last two contests, the Mustangs returned to action in winning fashion against the Joplin Outlaws Saturday, securing a 6-5 victory in extra innings at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Mustangs move to 10-7 on the season, while Joplin falls to a 9-7 record.
Matt Fred started on the mound for the Mustangs, who began the matchup with three up, three down in the top of the first inning.
In the bottom of the first, Jake Grauberger sent a hit to deep center field to get a runner on third, but the Mustangs couldn't bring home a two-out triple and the game remained scoreless.
The Mustangs continued to find some answers, but couldn't capitalize on them as the game stayed tied at zero in the second inning.
The Outlaws got on the board first in the top of the third, when Ethan Ellis smacked a hit up the middle all the way to the wall to lead 1-0 over the Mustangs.
The Mustangs responded in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly from Jake Grauberger to bring home Brady Holden and tie the matchup at one apiece.
In the fourth inning, two runs come around to score on a double from the Outlaws to push their lead to 3-1.
The Mustangs then strand a runner on third in the fourth inning to still trail by two runs, 3-1.
After no runs come across for either teams in the fifth, Joplin scored on a wild throw from the third baseman to go up by three in the top of the sixth, 4-1.
The Mustangs got back in the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to stay behind as the Outlaws keep their lead at 4-3.
The two traded momentum throughout, as the Outlaws brought home two runs on a home run in the eighth inning, extending their lead 5-3.
In the bottom of the frame, Ike Book helped the Mustangs' cause with a home run to tie the game at 5-5. It marked the home team's first homer at Phil Welch since 2019.
The two couldn't get it done in the ninth inning to send the game into extra innings.
In the 10th inning, Sean O'Malley sent a single past the shortstop to secure the Mustangs' 6-5 victory over the Outlaws.
The Mustangs face the Des Moines Peak Prospects Tuesday July 29th in a doubleheader at Phil Welch Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.