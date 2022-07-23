It all came down to Saturday night for the St. Joseph Mustangs. A win, and their run to another MINK League championship would go through Phil Welch Stadium. After a delay that lasted over an hour as they searched for umpires, the Mustangs jumped on the prospects early and ran away to a 15-1 win and the one seed in the MINK League playoffs.
"It feels great and our guys have played so well the last couple weeks," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. "I feel like they deserve it and they had their minds made up a couple weeks ago that they were going to go for the first seed in the north."
After accumulating 15 walks on Friday night, the Mustangs began Saturday's game with three-straight walks. Ryan Koski then drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly.
"A lot of energy tonight and we came out strong even after the umpire delay," Noah Bodenhausen said.
Des Moines assisted in the four-run first inning with an error on a ground ball from Jaxon Himell, allowing two runs to score. The four runs came on just one hit, but four walks and two errors helped St. Joseph in the bottom of the first.
The Mustangs scored nine two-out runs on Friday night and greatly added to their weekend total on Saturday night. St. Joseph scored three runs in the second inning after the Prospects retired the first two batters in the second inning. Rob Butler drove in two of the runs with a single.
Mustangs starter Dawson Smith threw 56 pitches through four innings of work. Smith allowed two hits through the first three innings before allowing his lone run in the fourth inning.
The hits came in bunches for St. Joseph in a four-run fourth inning. The Mustangs recorded four hits and received RBI from Butler in Salgado, giving the division champions a 12-1 lead after four innings.
Butler drove in two more runs in the bottom of a three-run sixth inning. The Mustangs designated hitter finished Saturday's win with four RBI.
"We've smashed the last few teams and we're just on a hot streak right now," Butler said. "We were so excited in the dugout, turned on the speaker and were going nuts."
Butler credited the race with Clarinda for St. Joseph's run over the final week of the season.
"The competition and knowing that we have to keep winning to get first place," Butler said. "We've been competing with Clarinda and we wanted to make sure that our spot was secure."
The Mustangs finished the regular season with a 34-14 record. St. Joseph will have two days off before their first playoff game on Tuesday.
"Our guys bring the momentum every single day and they've really been doing it all summer," Coy said. "We've had a really good summer but none of that matters anymore, we've got a one-game playoff and so we want to make sure our minds our set and our minds are clear. We're looking to play the best baseball we can, and whatever happens happens."
