It all came down to Saturday night for the St. Joseph Mustangs. A win, and their run to another MINK League championship would go through Phil Welch Stadium. After a delay that lasted over an hour as they searched for umpires, the Mustangs jumped on the prospects early and ran away to a 15-1 win and the one seed in the MINK League playoffs.

"It feels great and our guys have played so well the last couple weeks," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said. "I feel like they deserve it and they had their minds made up a couple weeks ago that they were going to go for the first seed in the north."


