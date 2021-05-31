Among Ky Turner’s favorite rituals is the thought and preparation that goes into Opening Day.

The general manager of the St. Joseph Mustangs, formerly the ‘Director of Fun,’ had that taken away from him a year ago by COVID-19. The MINK League opted not to hold a season, and the Mustangs’ chance to defend their sixth title was pushed back a year.

Now, his 12th year in the front office brings a level of excitement unlike any in year’s past because of the absence of games and fans alike since July 2019.

“It's like the first day of school for me. All I'm missing is the sign that says what day it is,” Turner said. “Opening Day is always an exciting time.

“Now it seems like it just has a little extra oomph to it.”

Turner is easy to spot at Mustangs games. In a sea of red gear donning the colors of the Mustangs, his outfits are unpredictable, from Fourth of July onesies to button ups and t-shirts that make for great conversation starters.

“The outfit’s a big deal. I’ve got one sitting there for me,” Turner said while sporting a WWE Hacksaw Jim Duggan button-up. “I’m excited just to have a chance to show off my unique sense of style again.”

Aside from the style that led to him starting a YouTube series during COVID, Turner’s focus has been on bringing unparalleled energy back to Phil Welch Stadium this summer.

“Just remembering how we did stuff, why we did stuff,” Turner said. “When you pull apart last year, what did you miss most? Yeah, people missed fireworks and missed some of the stuff, but people missed seeing their friends.”

There will be friends aplenty this summer at Phil Welch Stadium. The Mustangs again ranked in the top-10 nationally in attendance across all of summer collegiate baseball, averaging more than 2,400 fans for a total of 64,187 in 2019.

The Mustangs plan to do it bigger than ever with promotions every night, offering more than a handful of opportunities to see games for free through nightly deals or the Wednesday ‘Winsday’ offering.

That pairs with seeing a product looking to defend its 2019 MINK League title and win its seventh overall.

“Not having it for a summer was really tough for the people of St. Joe and me as a coach, really this entire community,” manager Johnny Coy said. “Without having the Mustangs at all last summer, it made them realize how much they miss coming to the ballpark every night.”

The action begins Wednesday night when the Mustangs will welcome local school and medical staff with free general admission tickets to see the first game in St. Joseph in 22 months for what should be the biggest crowd in town since Chiefs training camp in 2019.

“For all the sadness and boredom and emotions I felt last year,” Turner said, “now we're coming back up and are just as excited.”

Fans can get a preview of the team at Mustangs Fan Fest at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Phil Welch Stadium, which will give fans a glimpse into practice and opportunities to meet the team while learning what this year will have to offer.