Valentino Salgado didn’t want the moment to be too big. He just knew he didn’t want it to be like the first two.
A second baseman for the St. Joseph Mustangs, Salgado stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and a runner — left fielder Trevor McCollum — standing on second.
Salgado was 0-for-2 up to that point, but it didn’t matter. He blasted an RBI triple to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead, one they rode to victory in their matchup with the Carroll Merchants on Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
“Sometimes, people take that situation and let it get too big for them. ... I was just looking for a good pitch over the plate,” said Salgado, a junior at the University of Rhode Island. “I got that pitch.”
But if the first seven innings were any indication, Salgado should’ve never been in a position to be the hero.
The Merchants (11-10) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning courtesy of a two-out RBI single from designated hitter Seth Christiansen.
Then Christiansen went to work on the mound, blanking the Mustangs while only allowing one hit throughout the first six innings.
It served as a stark comparison to the first three meetings, all of which St. Joseph (14-7) won while putting up an average of 12 runs a game.
“On the road, we really hit the ball — a lot,” Mustangs coach Johnny Coy said. “At home, I think the guys may still be a little bit nervous of playing in front of big crowds; that’s the only thing I can chalk it up to. I can tell they’re a lot more relaxed on the road than they are at home.”
That, of course, was the case all of the way until Salgado’s late-game heroics.
The Merchants relieved Christiansen after the sixth, paving the way for right-handed pitcher Pete Weil to take the mound.
Weil loaded the bases, which allowed the Mustangs to eventually get on the board when shortstop Dylan Carey tallied a groundout RBI. Weil was able to get out of the jam without any further damage, though.
That luck didn’t carry over into the eighth, as St. Joseph scored both the tying and winning runs with two outs.
“I think it was just our mentality and finally knowing the pitcher,” Salgado said. “We went through him, faced him and saw what he was doing to us. … I think just changing our mentality and approach really helped us.”
Mustangs pitcher Garron Johnson picked up the win while relieving starter Tyson Hilsabeck in the top of the eighth. Merchants pitcher Zach Nelson, who relieved Weil for the last one-third of the eighth, was credited with the loss.
The two teams won’t be away from each other for long, as Carroll and St. Joseph will cap off a two-game series Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
“I’m sure they’re probably a little crushed,” Coy said of the Merchants. “We’re looking forward to, hopefully, playing better and hitting the ball better. … As long as our pitching is good and they can keep the runs down, we’re always gonna have a chance to win late.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.