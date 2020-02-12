The reigning 2019 MINK League Champion St. Joseph Mustangs will kick off the 2020 season against the Chillicothe Mudcats on May 27, the team announced Wednesday.
The Mustangs will play 27 home games at Phil Welch Stadium in 2020. The Mustangs finished the 2019 season averaging a record 2,469 fans per game, ranking 9th nationally.
The 2020 season features one doubleheader at Phil Welch Stadium against the Chillicothe Mudcats on June 12.
The Mustangs will welcome two new teams to the MINK League and Phil Welch Stadium this year — the Chanute Hoots and Des Moines Prospects.
Several traditions will continue in 2020, including honoring the armed forces with two home games on July 3 and July 4. Both games will feature postgame fireworks.
One notable change to the schedule is the Mustangs Alumni game, which will now be played every other year due to the increase in MINK games.
Mustangs coach Johnny Coy will return for his third season, winning the team's sixth MINK League title in 2019.