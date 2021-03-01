The reigning 2019 MINK League Champion St. Joseph Mustangs’ 2021 season will kick off against the Des Moines Peak Prospects on June 2nd, 2021.

“This Mustangs season is about looking forward. Looking forward to entering the gates of Phil Welch," Mustangs general manager Ky Turner said in a release. "There is so much we are looking forward to in 2021, and the Mustangs baseball experience returning to St. Joseph."

The Mustangs will welcome a new team to the MINK League and Phil Welch Stadium this year on Opening Night, the Des Moines Prospects. Several traditions will continue in 2021, including honoring the armed forces with two home games on July 3 and July 4.

Both games will feature important matchups; July 3rd vs fellow North divisional foe Chillicothe Mudcats, and July 4th vs the Sedalia Bombers.

“The interest from our great community about the Mustangs this season has been incredible," Turner said. "I’ve talked to so many people at the grocery store or out in the community about the Mustangs and our return this season. St. Joseph is such a great community and baseball town. The players take great pride representing each of you- our businesses, our schools, our families — when the Mustangs run out on the field for nine innings on a summer night at Phil Welch Stadium."

The 2021 MINK Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday, July 26. The MINK League Championship series, which pits the North Divisional Playoff Champion versus the South Divisional Playoff Champion in a best of three series, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 29, and conclude on Saturday, July 31, if needed.

In all, the Mustangs will play 24 home games at Phil Welch Stadium in 2021. The Mustangs finished the 2019 season averaging a record 2,469 fans per game, ranking ninth nationally.

Mustangs coach Johnny Coy will return for his third season, winning the teams 6th MINK League Title in 2019.