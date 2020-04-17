The St. Joseph Mustangs' baseball season was set to return to St. Joseph on May 27, but that is no longer the case.
The MINK League announced on Friday the decision to move the league start date to June 15, with the added cushion to move it even further back to July 1 if needed.
MINK League President and St. Joseph Mustangs General Manager Ky Turner said the move is based on local, state, and national guidelines.
Turner added the number one priority moving forward is safety for everyone involved in the league and team operations, including players, fans, host families and staff.
“We want everyone to be safe, and that’s the whole reason this has been done,” Turner said. “This is something we’ve wanted to be proactive about as a league, so we kind of eyeballed this now for a while. Just to have it ready. We want to be as proactive as possible, which is kind of tough to do with these conditions.”
Representatives from every team will take part in a league conference call on May 1 to work on a revised schedule.
Turner said the schedule will be completed sometime in the month of May, but its announcement date is to be determined.
“We just want to be ready,” Turner said. “If we are given the green light, we want to make sure we’re prepared on our end.”