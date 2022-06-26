The St. Joseph Mustangs fell to the Jefferson City Renegades on the road 4-2 Sunday night.
The Renegades got the scoring started early in the game. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the first, Jack Matousek hit a two-RBI double that brought in leadoff batter Adonis Forte and second batter in the lineup and starting pitcher on the night, Ty Wilmsmeyer.
Staring at a 2-0 deficit in the top of the 3rd inning, the Mustangs added a run with an RBI double from Dylan Carey. That cut the lead to 2-1 still in favor of the Renegades.
The Renegades matched that run by the Mustangs with a run of their own in the bottom of the 3rd. With two outs, Jackson Lovich hit a solo home run off Mustangs starting pitcher Garron Johnson, who pitched 6.1 innings, allowed four hits and struck out nine batters. The home run by Lovich made the score 3-1.
Both teams went scoreless in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings until the Mustangs got the scoring going again in the top of the 7th. Noah Bodenhausen hit an RBI double that brought in Ryan Koski from third base to make the score 3-2 with the Renegades still leading.
The Renegades would add a run late in the game to expand the lead to 4-2. The loss snapped the Mustangs five-game win streak going into Sunday night. The Mustangs are back at home Monday night to play the Clarinda A’s.
