Mustangs pitcher Camden Lutz has kept his St. Joseph roots true and choosing to play for his local summer baseball team was important to him.
Lutz finished his senior season at St. Joseph Christian this past spring, coming up just short of a district championship that would have capped off a remarkable career with the Lions.
In a quick turnaround, Lutz wasted no time stepping onto the mound when he decided to play for the St. Joseph Mustangs this summer. Through 20 games this season, Lutz sports a 3.38 ERA with 13 strikeouts.
“Johnny (Coy) texted and I’ve known Johnny for a while. Staying local is a big thing for me. The last three summers, I played in Kansas City and that drive for practice is not fun at all. Staying local and knowing that my parents can be here if they want to be, is a big part for them too,” Lutz said.
Building off the hometown connection, Lutz is taking his talents to Missouri Western to join the Griffons baseball team next season. He signed with Western back in 2021 before his senior season at St. Joseph Christian.
“My dad went to Missouri Western and Buzz (Verduzco) likes the alumni, so he was a big fan of me coming there since my dad went there,” said Lutz.
Getting to know some of the players on the Mustangs roster is something Lutz has found beneficial, but also staying in the rhythm of playing the sport is one reason why Lutz says he decided to join the Mustangs as both a starter and reliever.
“That’s why I played this summer; I didn’t have to, but it’d be good for me to face this competition right before college,” Lutz said.
The buck won’t stop for Lutz after this summer. He says he plans on playing with the Mustangs for at least two or three more summers. He also sees coaching as a possible career after his playing career is done at Missouri Western.
“I love the sport, always have. My dad has been a coach for awhile, and seeing what he’s done, I’d like to follow in his footsteps,” said Lutz.
